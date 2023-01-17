UrduPoint.com

German Economy Minister Says Risk Of New Trade Wars 'Very High'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 06:48 PM

German Economy Minister Says Risk of New Trade Wars 'Very High'

The risk of economic conflicts is very high, as the global world is disintegrating more and more rapidly, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The risk of economic conflicts is very high, as the global world is disintegrating more and more rapidly, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"The risk (of economic wars) is very high. And this is one of the meaningful challenges of Davos. We see that some countries have chosen isolation and violent confrontation," the minister said on-air on Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio station.

The minister cited Russia as an example, but he also noted that China had pursued "a very aggressive policy" in recent years. The question is how other countries will respond to these challenges, he said, adding that if nations in Europe, Africa, South Asia or the United States choose to do the same, then it will be impossible to solve the world's problems.

"The global world that we once believed existed, and which was connected with the idea of founding the once neoliberal think tank in Davos, is increasingly disintegrating into private and power interests," Habeck added.

The 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16-20. The main issues on the agenda of the forum are energy and food crises, high global inflation, investments in emerging technologies, as well as current geopolitical risks for the world economy.

A delegation from Russia will not participate in the meeting for the second year in a row since the organizers decided not to invite Russian representatives, in response to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China German Germany Same United States Switzerland Tank January From Asia

Recent Stories

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Ins ..

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) par ..

4 minutes ago
 Effective measures needed to increase equine popul ..

Effective measures needed to increase equine population: Vice Chancellor

1 minute ago
 The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victoriou ..

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victorious in Hyderabad LG elections

4 minutes ago
 Addl IGP for stern action against criminals

Addl IGP for stern action against criminals

1 minute ago
 Balochistan achieving development goals in leaders ..

Balochistan achieving development goals in leadership of CM Bizenjo: Balochistan ..

1 minute ago
 2022 fifth warmest year on record; trend alarming: ..

2022 fifth warmest year on record; trend alarming: NASA

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.