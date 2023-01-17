German Economy Minister Says Risk of New Trade Wars 'Very High'

(@FahadShabbir)

The risk of economic conflicts is very high, as the global world is disintegrating more and more rapidly, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos

"The risk (of economic wars) is very high. And this is one of the meaningful challenges of Davos. We see that some countries have chosen isolation and violent confrontation," the minister said on-air on Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio station.

The minister cited Russia as an example, but he also noted that China had pursued "a very aggressive policy" in recent years. The question is how other countries will respond to these challenges, he said, adding that if nations in Europe, Africa, South Asia or the United States choose to do the same, then it will be impossible to solve the world's problems.

"The global world that we once believed existed, and which was connected with the idea of founding the once neoliberal think tank in Davos, is increasingly disintegrating into private and power interests," Habeck added.

The 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16-20. The main issues on the agenda of the forum are energy and food crises, high global inflation, investments in emerging technologies, as well as current geopolitical risks for the world economy.

A delegation from Russia will not participate in the meeting for the second year in a row since the organizers decided not to invite Russian representatives, in response to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.