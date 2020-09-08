UrduPoint.com
German Economy Minister Says Sanctions Can Not Force Russia To Change Position

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) German Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday that Russia never changed its position on certain matters despite the sanctions imposed against it.

"I have been in parliament for 26 years ... I do not know of a single case when sanctions would force a country like Russia to change its behavior," Altmaier said on air the German ARD broadcaster.

According to the minister, sanctions rather reflect in the "tightening of the [foreign] policy." At the same time, Altmaier did not rule out new economic penalties against Russia due to the situation involving the Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who fell ill during a domestic Russian flight on August 20

The 44-year-old was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing.

Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, Navalny was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment.

Last week, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny's system. Moscow responded by pointing out to the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in him. Moscow then sent requests for legal assistance and more information on Navalny's case. In response, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Berlin could share the information about Navalny, but it was a multistage process.

On Monday, Berlin's Charite hospital announced that the politician's condition had improved and he was woken up from an induced coma.

