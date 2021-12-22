UrduPoint.com

German Economy Ministry Expects Russia To Continue Respecting Gas Contracts In Future

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 10:05 PM

German Economy Ministry Expects Russia to Continue Respecting Gas Contracts in Future

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy told Sputnik on Wednesday it expected Russian gas suppliers will continue respecting their long-term contracts in the future and that there have been no disruptions in the supply chains so far

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy told Sputnik on Wednesday it expected Russian gas suppliers will continue respecting their long-term contracts in the future and that there have been no disruptions in the supply chains so far.

"According to our data, long term supply contracts, with Russia as well, will be respected. However, in the spot (short-term) market, there is still a high demand resulting in high prices," the ministry said.

The ministry added that it was monitoring the situation, and mentioned that gas supply security was ensured and there were no disruptions to supply chains.

Earlier this week, Russian gas supplier Gazprom decreased gas supplies through the Yamal-Europe pipeline and then switched the flow to reverse. Some Western politicians and industries accused Russia of manipulating gas prices as a response to political tensions over Ukraine and delays in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded on Tuesday that the issue is strictly commercial and has no political subtext.

He requested that all related questions be forwarded to Gazprom.

Gazprom told Sputnik on Monday that it supplied gas via Yamal-Europe pipeline in accordance with consumers' requests under contractual obligations. According to the head of Gazprom's financial department, Alexander Ivannikov, fluctuations of gas prices in Europe negatively affected the demand. Decreased demand and higher prices, in turn, could have affected Gazprom's supplies through the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

Gas prices in the European stock market were rapidly hitting more historical records this week. According to the data of the London Stock Exchange Group ICE, the price of gas exceeded $2,150 per thousand cubic meters on Tuesday, rising more than by 27%. Current gas price fluctuations may lead to an emergence of new price peaks for a number of suppliers and buyers, but a physical shortage of gas should not be expected, an official representative of the German natural gas initiative Zukunft Gas told Sputnik.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Ukraine Russia Europe German Nord Lead Price London Stock Exchange May Gas Market All

Recent Stories

Ukraine, Hungary Agree to Increase Capacity for Ki ..

Ukraine, Hungary Agree to Increase Capacity for Kiev's Gas Imports From EU

5 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Committee Launches Bipartisan P ..

US House Oversight Committee Launches Bipartisan Probe Into Astroworld Tragedy - ..

5 minutes ago
 'Exhibition 130 Solo' opens at Alhamra

'Exhibition 130 Solo' opens at Alhamra

5 minutes ago
 Japan's Mitsubishi Launches H2A Rocket With UK Com ..

Japan's Mitsubishi Launches H2A Rocket With UK Communications Satellite

8 minutes ago
 71 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

71 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

8 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court CJ takes notice of unnecessary a ..

Lahore High Court CJ takes notice of unnecessary adjournment of cases in Civil C ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.