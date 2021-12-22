German Economy Ministry Expects Russia to Continue Respecting Gas Contracts in Future

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy told Sputnik on Wednesday it expected Russian gas suppliers will continue respecting their long-term contracts in the future and that there have been no disruptions in the supply chains so far

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy told Sputnik on Wednesday it expected Russian gas suppliers will continue respecting their long-term contracts in the future and that there have been no disruptions in the supply chains so far.

"According to our data, long term supply contracts, with Russia as well, will be respected. However, in the spot (short-term) market, there is still a high demand resulting in high prices," the ministry said.

The ministry added that it was monitoring the situation, and mentioned that gas supply security was ensured and there were no disruptions to supply chains.

Earlier this week, Russian gas supplier Gazprom decreased gas supplies through the Yamal-Europe pipeline and then switched the flow to reverse. Some Western politicians and industries accused Russia of manipulating gas prices as a response to political tensions over Ukraine and delays in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded on Tuesday that the issue is strictly commercial and has no political subtext.

He requested that all related questions be forwarded to Gazprom.

Gazprom told Sputnik on Monday that it supplied gas via Yamal-Europe pipeline in accordance with consumers' requests under contractual obligations. According to the head of Gazprom's financial department, Alexander Ivannikov, fluctuations of gas prices in Europe negatively affected the demand. Decreased demand and higher prices, in turn, could have affected Gazprom's supplies through the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

Gas prices in the European stock market were rapidly hitting more historical records this week. According to the data of the London Stock Exchange Group ICE, the price of gas exceeded $2,150 per thousand cubic meters on Tuesday, rising more than by 27%. Current gas price fluctuations may lead to an emergence of new price peaks for a number of suppliers and buyers, but a physical shortage of gas should not be expected, an official representative of the German natural gas initiative Zukunft Gas told Sputnik.