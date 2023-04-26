UrduPoint.com

German Economy Ministry Improves Forecast Of 2023 GDP Growth To 0.4%, Inflation To 5.9%

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 11:25 PM

German Economy Ministry Improves Forecast of 2023 GDP Growth to 0.4%, Inflation to 5.9%

Inflation in Germany is expected to be at 5.9% in 2023 against 6% projected earlier, with the growth of the country's gross domestic product reaching 0.4%, which is 0.2 percentage points more than earlier forecasts show, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Inflation in Germany is expected to be at 5.9% in 2023 against 6% projected earlier, with the growth of the country's gross domestic product reaching 0.4%, which is 0.2 percentage points more than earlier forecasts show, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.

"The German government improves the forecasts (for GPD growth) for 2023 from 0.2% to 0.4% ... Inflation has peaked. We expect it to be at 5.9% this year. But it is still too high if measured against a 'normal' year," Habeck told a press conference, presenting the spring economic forecast by the German Economy Ministry for this year.

GDP growth of 1.6% is expected in 2024, with inflation falling to 2.7%, Habeck stated, saying that economic figures have started to improve and the German economy has proved to be adaptable to challenges.

The inflation rate in Germany was 6.9% in 2022, with the GDP increasing by 1.9%, according to the German Federal Statistical Office.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Germany From Government

Recent Stories

Haiti gang violence expanding at 'alarming rate,' ..

Haiti gang violence expanding at 'alarming rate,' UN warns

7 minutes ago
 South Korea, US to Ramp Up Partnership in Cutting- ..

South Korea, US to Ramp Up Partnership in Cutting-Edge Technology - Yoon

7 minutes ago
 Biden Says Nuclear Attack by DPRK 'Unacceptable,' ..

Biden Says Nuclear Attack by DPRK 'Unacceptable,' Will Result in End of 'Regime'

7 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts westerly wave likely to enter countr ..

PMD forecasts westerly wave likely to enter country

7 minutes ago
 US Continues to Seek Diplomatic Breakthrough With ..

US Continues to Seek Diplomatic Breakthrough With North Korea - Biden

17 minutes ago
 US to Change Deterrence Posture if Russia Wins in ..

US to Change Deterrence Posture if Russia Wins in Ukraine - Supreme Allied Comma ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.