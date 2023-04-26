German Economy Ministry Improves Forecast of 2023 GDP Growth to 0.4%, Inflation to 5.9%

Inflation in Germany is expected to be at 5.9% in 2023 against 6% projected earlier, with the growth of the country's gross domestic product reaching 0.4%, which is 0.2 percentage points more than earlier forecasts show, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday

"The German government improves the forecasts (for GPD growth) for 2023 from 0.2% to 0.4% ... Inflation has peaked. We expect it to be at 5.9% this year. But it is still too high if measured against a 'normal' year," Habeck told a press conference, presenting the spring economic forecast by the German Economy Ministry for this year.

GDP growth of 1.6% is expected in 2024, with inflation falling to 2.7%, Habeck stated, saying that economic figures have started to improve and the German economy has proved to be adaptable to challenges.

The inflation rate in Germany was 6.9% in 2022, with the GDP increasing by 1.9%, according to the German Federal Statistical Office.