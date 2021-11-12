UrduPoint.com

German Economy Ministry Regrets Lukashenko's Statements About Gas Delivery

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The German Economy Ministry told Sputnik that Berlin regrets Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's statements about suspending gas delivery to Europe and expects all contracts to be fulfilled.

"We regret and take note of this statement. Security of supply in Germany continues to be guaranteed," the ministry said.

According to the German side,"the existing supply contracts, including Russian ones, will continue to be fulfilled."

