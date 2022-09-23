German Economy Ministry to Create Department of Energy Security - Spokesperson

The German Economy Ministry will establish a new department for energy security and economic stabilization as part of its restructuring, ministry spokesman Stephan Gabriel Haufe said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The German Economy Ministry will establish a new department for energy security and economic stabilization as part of its restructuring, ministry spokesman Stephan Gabriel Haufe said on Friday.

"Today (German Economy Minister Robert Habeck) decided to create a new department to strengthen the structure of the ministry as a whole," Haufe said during a briefing.

The new department will focus on energy security and economic stabilization in the country and will be headed by the former Director General of the Economic Policy department Philipp Steinberg, the spokesperson added.

Since 2021, energy prices in Germany have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the Western countries, energy prices have accelerated the growth, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.