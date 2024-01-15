German Economy Shrank In 2023 On Energy, Export Woes
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
The German economy shrank slightly in 2023, official data showed Monday, as costly energy, high interest rates and cooling foreign demand took their toll on Europe's export giant
Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The German economy shrank slightly in 2023, official data showed Monday, as costly energy, high interest rates and cooling foreign demand took their toll on Europe's export giant.
Output contracted by 0.3 percent year-on-year, federal statistics agency Destatis said in preliminary figures.
"Overall economic development faltered in Germany in 2023 in an environment that continues to be marked by multiple crises", the agency's Ruth Brand told a Berlin press conference.
Europe's largest economy likely saw a 0.3-percent drop in gross domestic output in the final quarter of the year, the agency calculated, again in preliminary figures.
It also revised the figure for the third quarter from a 0.1-percent contraction to a stagnation, meaning Germany avoided a technical recession of two successive quarters of negative growth.
The German economy has faced severe headwinds since Russia's war in Ukraine sent inflation, particularly the cost of energy, soaring.
The price spikes contributed to a steep downturn in the energy-hungry manufacturing sector, while weaker demand from key trading partner China and aggressive eurozone rate hikes to tame inflation further added to Germany's woes.
The limp economic performance was widely expected, with the International Monetary Fund predicting that Germany would be the only major advanced economy not to grow in 2023.
If confirmed in the final figures, the 2023 contraction makes it Germany's weakest year since the economy shrank by 4.9 percent in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
A modest recovery is expected to get under way in 2024, with Germany's Bundesbank central bank recently forecasting growth of 0.4 percent.
"We see a silver lining for the economy in 2024," said KfW chief economist Fritzi Koehler-Geib.
"Thanks to strong real wage growth, private consumption in particular is likely to pick up again. Together with an expected recovery in export demand, gross domestic product is likely to grow," she added.
"Inflation is expected to return to an annual average of around two per cent. This means that the landing after the period of high inflation will probably be quite soft in Germany too," she added.
Recent Stories
PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab
264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS
DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers
Mazda crushed passerby to death
Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho
A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..
European stock markets, oil prices retreat
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar
National Women's T20 Tournament: Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi make victorious star ..
Mauritius bracing for tropical cyclone Belal
ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi
Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations
More Stories From Business
-
DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers1 minute ago
-
European stock markets, oil prices retreat58 seconds ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 368 points44 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar1 minute ago
-
ADB’s food security forum scheduled in April to tackle escalating food crisis52 seconds ago
-
PSDP 2023-24: Govt. releases Rs305.957 bln funds in six months3 hours ago
-
Chinese automakers sell record 553,000 cars in Russia in 202355 seconds ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.450 to Rs.217,900 per tola4 hours ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on “Export Marketing & International Trade Analysis”4 hours ago
-
Wheat sowing targets achieved by 102.34%, crop cultivated over 22.73 mln4 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at weekly open4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago