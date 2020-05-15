German Economy Shrinks 1.9% in Q1 Year-on-Year as Shutdown Bites

The German economy contracted 1.9 percent in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year, as coronavirus curbs continue to weigh on the production, the federal statistics agency said Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The German economy contracted 1.9 percent in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year, as coronavirus curbs continue to weigh on the production, the Federal statistics agency said Friday.

"Economic performance slumped heavily... in a year-on-year comparison. The GDP in the 1st quarter of 2020 was down a price-adjusted 1.9%, and a calendar-adjusted 2.3%," Destatis said.

The agency said that was the largest year-on-year quarterly drop since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The largest decrease of 7.9 percent had been recorded for the second quarter of 2009.

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has also caught up with Germany's quarter-on-quarter performance after having only a moderate effect on it in January and February.

Production in Europe's biggest economy in the first quarter was down 2.2 percent from the previous three-month period, the steepest decline since the global financial crisis and the second worst since German unification in 1990.