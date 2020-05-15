UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Economy Shrinks 1.9% In Q1 Year-on-Year As Shutdown Bites

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:01 PM

German Economy Shrinks 1.9% in Q1 Year-on-Year as Shutdown Bites

The German economy contracted 1.9 percent in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year, as coronavirus curbs continue to weigh on the production, the federal statistics agency said Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The German economy contracted 1.9 percent in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year, as coronavirus curbs continue to weigh on the production, the Federal statistics agency said Friday.

"Economic performance slumped heavily... in a year-on-year comparison. The GDP in the 1st quarter of 2020 was down a price-adjusted 1.9%, and a calendar-adjusted 2.3%," Destatis said.

The agency said that was the largest year-on-year quarterly drop since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The largest decrease of 7.9 percent had been recorded for the second quarter of 2009.

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has also caught up with Germany's quarter-on-quarter performance after having only a moderate effect on it in January and February.

Production in Europe's biggest economy in the first quarter was down 2.2 percent from the previous three-month period, the steepest decline since the global financial crisis and the second worst since German unification in 1990.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe German Germany Same January February 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB court summons Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Yousaf Gi ..

1 minute ago

No downgrading of Pakistan's B3 rating by Moody's: ..

7 minutes ago

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) chairpers ..

2 minutes ago

US to restrict Huawei development of semiconductor ..

7 minutes ago

Illegal construction in Rawalpindi Cantonment Boar ..

2 minutes ago

PTI AJK hails 3-month relief in power bills for AJ ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.