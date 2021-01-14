UrduPoint.com
German Economy Shrinks 5% On Virus Hit In 2020: Official Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:18 PM

German economy shrinks 5% on virus hit in 2020: official data

Germany's economy in 2020 suffered its biggest contraction since the 2009 financial crash, hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Thursday

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany's economy in 2020 suffered its biggest contraction since the 2009 financial crash, hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Thursday.

German economic output shrank 5.0 percent, as "almost all economic sectors were markedly affected by the corona pandemic", Federal statistics agency Destatis said.

In 2009, gross domestic product plunged 5.7 percent.

