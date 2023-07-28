Open Menu

German Economy Stagnates In Second Quarter: Official Data

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 07:58 PM

German economy stagnates in second quarter: official data

The German economy stagnated between April and June despite expectations for a slight expansion, official data published Friday showed, adding to fears about the health of Europe's biggest econome

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ):The German economy stagnated between April and June despite expectations for a slight expansion, official data published Friday showed, adding to fears about the health of Europe's biggest economy.

Gross domestic product (GDP) came in at zero percent in the second quarter, the federal statistics agency Destatis said in a statement.

The figure was worse than that expected by analysts surveyed by financial data firm FactSet, who bet on a stronger 0.3 percent rebound.

The German economy was already in recession around the turn of the year, with GDP falling in two consecutive quarters.

The economy shrank by 0.4 percent in the last quarter of 2022 and 0.1 percent over the first three months of 2023, according to revised figures from Destatis.

The limp performance in the second quarter will do little to quell doubts about the state of the German economy, which was hit hard by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing sharp rise in energy prices.

The German economy was 0.2 percent smaller in the second quarter of 2023 than it was a year ago on a calendar-adjusted basis, Destatis said.

Germany "seems to be stuck in the twilight zone between stagnation and recession", said Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at the ING bank.

"Germany is very clearly at the back of the pack in Europe," added Jens-Oliver Niklasch of LBBW bank.

"For the third quarter, the overall signs are pointing to contraction again.

"In all probability, a negative result for GDP growth will be recorded for 2023 as a whole."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe German Bank Germany April June All From

Recent Stories

DC inspects control room set up for Muharram proce ..

DC inspects control room set up for Muharram processions

9 minutes ago
 WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with ..

WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with Japanese media outlets

31 minutes ago
 G20 environment meeting ends without agreement on ..

G20 environment meeting ends without agreement on climate crisis

12 minutes ago
 UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone G ..

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone Games

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to co ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to condole death of President Sheik ..

12 minutes ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

2 hours ago
German inflation slows to 6.2% in July

German inflation slows to 6.2% in July

13 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosatom Proposes to Create Nuclear Power ..

Russia's Rosatom Proposes to Create Nuclear Power Fleet for Africa

13 minutes ago
 Fed Inflation Tracker PCE Matches Retreat in Broad ..

Fed Inflation Tracker PCE Matches Retreat in Broader US Consumer Price Gauge

13 minutes ago
 ExxonMobil Q2 profits fall to $7.9 b on lower comm ..

ExxonMobil Q2 profits fall to $7.9 b on lower commodity prices

8 minutes ago
 G20 environment ministers race to reach climate co ..

G20 environment ministers race to reach climate consensus

9 minutes ago
 India Mulls Creating National Alternative to SWIFT ..

India Mulls Creating National Alternative to SWIFT - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business