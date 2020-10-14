German economy to shrink 5.4% in 2020, more than expected: think-tanks

Germany's economy will shrink more than expected in 2020 and not regain its strength until the end of 2021, leading research institutes said Wednesday, as the pandemic continues to hammer Europe's largest economy

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Germany's economy will shrink more than expected in 2020 and not regain its strength until the end of 2021, leading research institutes said Wednesday, as the pandemic continues to hammer Europe's largest economy.

German gross domestic product will contract by 5.

4 percent, deeper than a previous prediction made in April of 4.2 percent, according to six think-tanks including Ifo, DIW and RWI in their annual autumn report.

"Although a good part of the slump from the spring has already been made up, the remaining catch-up process represents the more arduous route back to normality," said Stefan Kooths, head of economic research at IfW Kiel.