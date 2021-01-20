UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Economy To Stall In Q1 After Lockdown Extended - Research

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 09:38 PM

German Economy to Stall in Q1 After Lockdown Extended - Research

The German economy will stagnate in the first quarter of 2021 after the national lockdown was extended by mid-February, economists from the ifo research institute predicted

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The German economy will stagnate in the first quarter of 2021 after the national lockdown was extended by mid-February, economists from the ifo research institute predicted.

"Every additional week in lockdown leads directly to losses in sales, production and added value," Timo Wollmershauser, the deputy director of the ifo Center for Macroeconomics and Surveys, said in a press release.

The Munich-based economic institute said that the economy would rebound by 3 percentage points in the second quarter from the previous period if the curbs were lifted at least by March.

"This means that collapse will be followed by a quick rebound of an equal proportion. This is what we observed last year," Wollmershauser explained.

Returns of service providers affected directly by the shutdown will go back by the same amount as last spring, the economists said, while the industrial sector will again be spared and is expected to pick up the slack in the first quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Same March From

Recent Stories

'It's not easy': How Portugal is helping care home ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad to have two pet friendly parks

3 minutes ago

Karachi Marigold Festival at Frere Hall from Janua ..

3 minutes ago

At least two dead as a huge blast rocks Madrid bui ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly panel on Information will meet o ..

12 minutes ago

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 - ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.