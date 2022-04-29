UrduPoint.com

German Employers' Union Boss Says Ban On Russian Gas Would Paralyze Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 06:06 PM

German Employers' Union Boss Says Ban on Russian Gas Would Paralyze Economy

The German economy would come to a halt if Russian gas supply to Europe were cut off abruptly, the head of the Confederation of German Employers' Associations has warned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The German economy would come to a halt if Russian gas supply to Europe were cut off abruptly, the head of the Confederation of German Employers' Associations has warned.

Rainer Dulger told the Augsburger Allgemeine daily in an interview out on Friday that a gas embargo had to be averted as long as possible to protect the economy from a catastrophe.

"In the event of a gas embargo, no matter who imposes it, this country will be paralyzed. It would lead to catastrophic consequences for companies, employers and not least for the Federal budget," he said.

Russia stopped pumping gas to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday after the two refused to pay for supplies in rubles. German economists fear that their country will be next after Finance Minister Christian Lindner rejected Russia's demand.

Dulger said that suspension of Russian gas imports would deal a heavy blow to the chemical and raw materials industries and affect most manufacturing sectors indirectly.

"That is why we must stall a gas embargo as long as possible. That is why it is so important for the West to act in a concerted manner. We must free ourselves from the dependence on Russia gas, just not abruptly," he added.

Dulger said Germans should get used to the idea that "the fat years are over for now" and that their incomes would shrink due to a perfect storm of the Ukrainian conflict, the pandemic, lockdowns in Chinese container ports and the green transition.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Storm Russia Europe China Budget German Lead Bulgaria Poland Gas Christian Event From Fat

Recent Stories

Eid in Pakistan: No chance of sighting new moon on ..

Eid in Pakistan: No chance of sighting new moon on Sunday

7 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to keep the ci ..

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to keep the city clean during Eid holidays

7 minutes ago
 China, North Korea Suspend Rail Freight Services A ..

China, North Korea Suspend Rail Freight Services Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases - ..

8 minutes ago
 Czech Republic Will Not Pay for Russian Gas in Rub ..

Czech Republic Will Not Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - Prime Minister

8 minutes ago
 US Inflation Up 6.6% in Year to March in Key Gauge ..

US Inflation Up 6.6% in Year to March in Key Gauge Watched by Fed - Commerce Dep ..

8 minutes ago
 KP govt makes arrangements to ensure law and order ..

KP govt makes arrangements to ensure law and order during Eid ul Fitr

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.