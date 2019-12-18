German Energy Minister to Join EU-Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks in Berlin - Spokeswoman

(@FahadShabbir)

The German minister for economic affairs and energy, Peter Altmaier, will join the upcoming EU-Russia-Ukraine gas talks in Berlin, a ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The German minister for economic affairs and energy, Peter Altmaier, will join the upcoming EU-Russia-Ukraine gas talks in Berlin , a ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission confirmed that the next trilateral ministerial meeting on Russian gas transit through Ukraine would be held in Berlin on December 19. It said that the talks would focus on the timeframe of a potential transit contract, the volume of shipments and tariffs, as well as on settling arbitration disputes.

"Yes, you are right. The European Commission has confirmed that the trilateral gas talks will be held in Berlin tomorrow. The ministry and our Minister Altmaier will be involved in these talks," spokeswoman Annika Einhorn said.

She declined to disclose other details, saying that she had no more information open to the press. Einhorn also redirected questions about the talks' agenda to the European Commission.

The current Russian-Ukrainian gas transit contract is set to expire on December 31. In November, Gazprom sent Ukraine's Naftogaz an official proposal to extend the contract or enter into a new one for one year. According to the Russian gas giant, the prerequisite for continued transit is that both sides must give up their lawsuits and claims to antitrust authorities against one another.

Naftogaz said that Kiev would not withdraw its lawsuits lodged against Gazprom with international arbitration courts unless it could reach a gas transit and delivery deal with Russia.