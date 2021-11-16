German Energy Regulator Says Ukrainian Gas Majors Involved in Nord Stream 2 Certification

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Germany's energy regulator confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz and gas transmission system operator GTSOU would be involved in the certification of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"The Federal Network Agency can confirm that the Naftogaz and GTSOU companies were included today in the certification process.

The admitted companies have procedural rights, including the right to state their opinion but no veto right," a spokesperson said.

The pipeline was completed in September and awaits a go-ahead from the German regulators.

Ukraine has been pushing for the European Union to cancel the pipeline, which will bring 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea. It depends heavily on billions of Dollars in gas transit fees that it received annually from Russia.