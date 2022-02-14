German Energy Security Guaranteed Despite Gas Tanks Being 35% Full - Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Though Germany's natural gas reservoirs are only 35% full, the country faces no risk to its energy security, the spokesperson of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action said on Monday.

"The condition is the same as reported last week, about 35% now, as my colleague reported last week. This is the level. We are keeping an eye on the situation... Gas provision in Germany is still secured," the spokesperson said at a briefing.

Decisions about increasing gas supplies are not the government's responsibility, but a "market issue," the spokesperson added.

Europe has been facing a gas crisis throughout 2021. In spring 2021, the average TTF spot price fluctuated between $250 and $300 per thousand cubic meters. In December 2021, gas prices hit an all-time record of $2,190 per thousand cubic meters, and throughout January remained four times higher than last year. The surge in gas prices is attributed to different factors, including higher demand among consumers due to the cold winter of 2020-2021, low efficiency of renewables and decreased internal gas production. Analysts link the increased demand with countries restarting their economies after the COVID-19 pandemic.