German Environment Agency Chief Predicts Nord Stream 2 To Become Energy 'Dinosaur'

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) German Environment Agency head Dirk Messner said on Monday that Germany's pursuit of a transition to green sources of energy may render the Russian-led gas project Nord Stream 2 redundant.

"Nord Stream 2 can quickly become a dinosaur among energy projects, as we want to achieve a net zero emissions goal by 2045," Messner said in an interview to the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

He added that Germany should achieve its emission reduction goals in all spheres, including agriculture, transport and others, as fast as possible, paying special attention to the necessity to "radically" accelerate the building of renewable energy infrastructure.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline, which will supply up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany.

