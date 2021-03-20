UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Envoy Assures Assistance For Enhancing Bilateral Trade With Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

German Envoy assures assistance for enhancing bilateral trade with Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck, has assured to sensitize the German companies and investors about the potential sectors and opportunities available in Pakistan to bring business communities of both of the countries closer.

The envoy, during the visit of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) here on Saturday assured to extend every possible assistance for promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

The meeting was also attended by Consul General of Germany Holger Ziegeler, Vice Chairman BMG Anjum Nisar, President KCCI Shariq Vohra, KCCI office bearers and members of managing Committee.

German envoy assured that he would assist the business communities of the two countries looking forward to improving bilateral relations and sought advice and recommendation of business community to promote trade and investment.

Vice Chairman BMG Anjum Nisar said that Pakistan has surplus trade with Germany. He stressed on German business community to explore possibility of investment, manufacturing and joint ventures in many sectors of the economy, particularly the alternate energy.

President KCCI Shariq Vohra, appreciated German Ambassador for his keen interest to develop trade and investment ties between the two friendly countries. "We need to discuss our relationship in a new dimension with a particular focus on exploring trade and investment opportunities in CPEC" he underlined.

He said that Pakistan, with a sizeable population exceeding 225 million, has great potential for enhancing trade and investment with Germany in numerous sectors of the economy.

"We can assist Germany by facilitating joint ventures in construction sector, infrastructure development, power generation and transmission, public transport and many other sectors", he opined, adding that KCCI and German Consulate will have to make collective efforts for improving the existing bilateral relations so that the two countries could benefit.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Business German Visit CPEC Germany Chamber Commerce Industry Million

Recent Stories

RTA awards contract for operation and maintenance ..

46 minutes ago

Motorway Gang-rape case: Court sentences both accu ..

2 hours ago

Demi Lovato reveals some shocking details about he ..

2 hours ago

Police to control crime for protection of masses, ..

2 hours ago

787 people above 60 vaccinated against coronavirus ..

2 hours ago

DC Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik visits Rang Mahal, S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.