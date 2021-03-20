German Envoy assures assistance for enhancing bilateral trade with Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck, has assured to sensitize the German companies and investors about the potential sectors and opportunities available in Pakistan to bring business communities of both of the countries closer.

The envoy, during the visit of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) here on Saturday assured to extend every possible assistance for promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

The meeting was also attended by Consul General of Germany Holger Ziegeler, Vice Chairman BMG Anjum Nisar, President KCCI Shariq Vohra, KCCI office bearers and members of managing Committee.

German envoy assured that he would assist the business communities of the two countries looking forward to improving bilateral relations and sought advice and recommendation of business community to promote trade and investment.

Vice Chairman BMG Anjum Nisar said that Pakistan has surplus trade with Germany. He stressed on German business community to explore possibility of investment, manufacturing and joint ventures in many sectors of the economy, particularly the alternate energy.

President KCCI Shariq Vohra, appreciated German Ambassador for his keen interest to develop trade and investment ties between the two friendly countries. "We need to discuss our relationship in a new dimension with a particular focus on exploring trade and investment opportunities in CPEC" he underlined.

He said that Pakistan, with a sizeable population exceeding 225 million, has great potential for enhancing trade and investment with Germany in numerous sectors of the economy.

"We can assist Germany by facilitating joint ventures in construction sector, infrastructure development, power generation and transmission, public transport and many other sectors", he opined, adding that KCCI and German Consulate will have to make collective efforts for improving the existing bilateral relations so that the two countries could benefit.