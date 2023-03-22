UrduPoint.com

German Envoy Calls On Ayaz Sadiq; Appreciates Pakistan's Environmental Protection Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 01:30 PM

German envoy calls on Ayaz Sadiq; appreciates Pakistan's environmental protection efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :German ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the envoy appreciated "Pakistan's outlook towards environment protection and efficient utilization of natural resources, clean and green energy," a news release said.

Alred Grannas apprised the minister that a positive regulatory framework for electric vehicles' import had been a major step that promised to reduce Pakistan's reliance on importing petroleum products.

He also stressed enhancing bilateral ties and highlighted that Germany was not only the most significant and largest trading partner of Pakistan in the entire European Union (by volume and value) but Germany was also one of the leading countries in financial assistance for flood-affected people in 2022.

Earlier while welcoming the visiting envoy, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted that Pakistan and Germany shared a cordial and friendly relationship, and both countries were committed to strengthening their ties in the coming days.

He said Pakistan was thankful to Germany for its continued support during the 2022 floods.

The minister said the government of Pakistan was actively promoting the use of renewable energy, electric vehicles and solarization in the country.

Moreover, he said, Pakistan was also looking forward to the Government-to-Government negotiations with Germany on technical cooperation, scheduled to be held in May.

