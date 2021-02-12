UrduPoint.com
German Envoy Lauds Revenue Collection Performance Of FBR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The German Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck on Friday lauded the revenue collection performance of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in the first seven months of current Fiscal Year.

German Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood Khan at FBR Headquarters, said a press release issued by FBR here.

SA to PM on Revenue briefed the Ambassador about the reform process achieved in FBR so far.

He expressed the resolve of FBR to achieve the revenue target set for the current year if the economic activities continue with the same pace.

German Ambassador was particularly impressed with the automation drive being introduced in tax system to facilitate the taxpayers and increase revenue.

The meeting lasted for an hour.

In the end SA to PM on Revenue presented shield to the German Ambassador.

