German Envoy Negotiating Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine After 2024 - Spokesperson

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Germany's special representative for gas transit through Ukraine, Georg Graf Waldersee, is negotiating the extension of the gas transit deal between Moscow and Kiev after it expires in 2024, German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy spokeswoman Beate Baron said on Monday.

Earlier in October, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Moscow was holding consultations with Berlin on gas transit through Ukraine after 2024.

"In August, the German government re-appointed ... Georg Graf Waldersee as a special envoy for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in order to implement an agreement with the United States to extend gas transit after 2024. Graf Waldersee is engaged in this task, is negotiating this issue, but I can not give other details now," Baron told a briefing.

Washington and Berlin released a joint statement in July on measures to support Ukraine, as well as Europe's energy security. The sides agreed that it was in the interests of Kiev and Brussels to prolong Russian gas transit through Ukraine past 2024. Berlin committed to using its leverage with Moscow to extend the deal by 10 years.

Moscow and Kiev agreed in late 2019 to extend the transit contract until 2024, while the head of Russian energy giant Gazprom, Alexey Miller, said the company was ready to continue gas transit through Ukraine, based on the economic feasibility and technical condition of the Ukrainian gas transportation system.