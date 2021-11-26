German export sentiment improves in November: ifo Institute

Sentiment in Germany's export industry has improved as the corresponding indicator for export expectations rose from 13.1 points in October to 15.8 points in November, the ifo Institute for Economic Research said on Thursday.

BERLIN, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:Sentiment in Germany's export industry has improved as the corresponding indicator for export expectations rose from 13.1 points in October to 15.8 points in November, the ifo Institute for Economic Research said on Thursday.

Despite supply problems for intermediate products and raw materials, the German export industry is "in a robust position," said Clemens Fuest, president of the ifo Institute, in a statement.

Although the global chip shortage still affects production at several plants of German car manufacturers and suppliers, the country's automotive industry is expecting "significant growth in international business," Fuest said.

In the first ten months of 2021, total production in the country's automobile plants declined by eight percent to almost 2.6 million cars, according to the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA). Deliveries to international customers declined by six percent.