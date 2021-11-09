UrduPoint.com

German Exports Fall For Second Straight Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:19 PM

German exports fall for second straight month

German exports fell for the second month in a row in September as Europe's top economy grapples with global supply shortages, official data showed Tuesday

Frankfurt, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :German exports fell for the second month in a row in September as Europe's top economy grapples with global supply shortages, official data showed Tuesday.

Germany exported 112.3 billion Euros ($130.2 billion) worth of goods in September, adjusted for the season -- a 0.7 percent drop from the previous month, according to Federal statistics agency Destatis.

Imports rose by 0.1 percent to 99.2 billion euros.

The August drop in exports was the first since April 2020, when the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic stifled the global economy.

The upheaval caused by Covid-19 has given rise to global shortages in components, such as semiconductors, timber and plastics, limiting production in key sectors for the German economy such as the car industry.

A business survey found that shortages of materials eased in October, though companies still expect the situation to remain difficult for months to come.

The German government has downgraded its forecast for economic growth this year from 3.5 percent to 2.6 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Europe German Car April August September October 2020 From Government Industry Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Peru's Defense Minister Announces Resignation

Peru's Defense Minister Announces Resignation

24 seconds ago
 Moscow Becomes Latest City to Join Singapore's Glo ..

Moscow Becomes Latest City to Join Singapore's Global Innovation Alliance - Trad ..

25 seconds ago
 FPCCI felicitates Mian Kashif on his nomination as ..

FPCCI felicitates Mian Kashif on his nomination as member Pakistan Institute of ..

30 seconds ago
 Need to understand Iqbal's philosophy greater than ..

Need to understand Iqbal's philosophy greater than ever: Farrukh

7 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 1,715 more COVID-19 cases, 383,407 ..

S.Korea reports 1,715 more COVID-19 cases, 383,407 in total

7 minutes ago
 FPCCI felicitates Mian Kashif on his nomination as ..

FPCCI felicitates Mian Kashif on his nomination as member Senate Institute of Fa ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.