German exports plunge 24% in April: official data

Frankfurt am Main, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :German exports tumbled 24 percent month-on-month in April to 75.7 billion Euros ($85.5 billion), official data showed Tuesday, as Europe's top economy felt the full effects of coronavirus lockdowns worldwide.

In a year-on-year comparison, 31.1 percent fewer German goods were sold abroad in April -- "the biggest fall in a single month since foreign trade statistics began in 1950," the Federal statistics authority Destatis said in a statement.