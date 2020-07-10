UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Exports Rise In May As Lockdowns Ease

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:56 AM

German exports rise in May as lockdowns ease

German exports rose sharply in May as coronavirus containment measures eased, official data showed Thursday, adding to signs of a recovery in Europe's top economy even if trade remains well below pre-pandemic levels

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):German exports rose sharply in May as coronavirus containment measures eased, official data showed Thursday, adding to signs of a recovery in Europe's top economy even if trade remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

Exports climbed nine percent to 80.3 billion euros ($91 billion) compared with April, when they suffered their biggest plunge since records began, according to federal statistics office Destatis.

Imports grew at a slower clip of 3.5 percent month-on-month, widening Germany's trade surplus to 7.6 billion euros in seasonally adjusted terms.

Analysts surveyed by Factset had predicted a stronger uptick in foreign trade, suggesting that German firms met with weaker than expected demand as they reopened after weeks of lockdown.

Compared with a year earlier, exports were down almost 30 percent while imports were nearly 22 percent lower.

"German exports staged a first comeback but still have a long way to go before returning to pre-crisis levels," said ING bank analyst Carsten Brzeski.

Germany began loosening its coronavirus restrictions earlier than most countries, but the export powerhouse remains highly vulnerable to what is happening in other virus-stricken economies.

Exports to China, which is further along in battling the pandemic, were down only 12.3 percent compared with May 2019.

But those to the hard-hit United States slumped by 36.5 percent and exports to Britain tumbled by nearly 47 percent.

Brzeski said Germany would have to rely heavily on domestic demand to power its coronavirus recovery, with the help of the government's massive coronavirus stimulus package.

"If it succeeds, Covid-19 could have been an important driver in finally getting a more balanced growth model of the German economy," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Europe China German Driver Bank Germany United States April May 2019 Government Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

16 minutes ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

16 minutes ago

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Field Hospital a ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court seeks reply govt on plea against ..

25 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister clears way for Brexit 'Russian m ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.