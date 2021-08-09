UrduPoint.com

German Exports Rise Past Pre-pandemic Levels In June

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:49 PM

German exports rise past pre-pandemic levels in June

German exports soared past pre-pandemic levels in June for the first time since the coronavirus crisis wreaked havoc on trade, official data showed Monday, as the industry shrugged off supply chain shortages

Berlin (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :German exports soared past pre-pandemic levels in June for the first time since the coronavirus crisis wreaked havoc on trade, official data showed Monday, as the industry shrugged off supply chain shortages.

The pandemic has severely disrupted global supply chains, leading to shortage in raw materials or components including timber, plastics and steel.

Germany's crucial car industry has also been hit by a global computer chip crunch caused by a surge in demand for home electronics as employees are asked to work from home to cut infection risks.

But Europe's biggest economy exported 118.7 billion Euros ($140 billion) of goods in June, 1.1 percent more than in February 2020 -- before the health emergency snared Germany.

The indicator rose for the 14th month in a row, and was 1.3 percent higher compared to May, after seasonal variations and Calendar effects were taken into account.

"Today's strong data illustrates that supply chain frictions have not yet affected German exports," said analyst Carsten Brzeski of ING.

But he warned that this could change in coming months.

"While order books are still richly filled, supply chain frictions, particularly the lack of microchips, could lead to more delivery problems in key sectors like the automotive industry and therefore to some distortions of export data in the coming months," he said.

Imports also saw a slight gain of 0.6 percent compared to a month ago to 102.4 billion euros.

Demand from the European Union for German goods was up 26.1 percent compared to a year ago, while that from other countries rose 20.7 percent.

China, a key market for Germany, imported 16 percent more than a year ago.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Exports Europe German European Union Car Germany Lead February May June 2020 Market From Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing Deputy Rule ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing Deputy Ruler of Sharjah

6 minutes ago
 Soybean futures close lower

Soybean futures close lower

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

2 minutes ago
 US-European Solar Orbiter Spacecraft Makes Venus F ..

US-European Solar Orbiter Spacecraft Makes Venus Flyby - ESA

4 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close lower

Iron ore futures close lower

4 minutes ago
 ACE retrieves state land in sargodha

ACE retrieves state land in sargodha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.