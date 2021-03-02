UrduPoint.com
German Exports To Britain Slump 30% On Brexit, Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:17 PM

German exports to Britain slump 30% on Brexit, pandemic

Germany exported 30 percent less goods to Britain in January compared to a year ago, official estimates showed Tuesday, with demand hurt both by Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic

Berlin (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Germany exported 30 percent less goods to Britain in January compared to a year ago, official estimates showed Tuesday, with demand hurt both by Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal statistics agency Destatis said German exports to Britain have been declining since 2016, the year when the UK voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.

But the drop in demand has sharply accelerated over the last year.

