German exports to non-EU countries increase significantly in April

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) German exports to non-EU countries grew by 4.4 percent year-on-year to 62.1 billion Euros (67.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in April, said the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Thursday.

The United States remained the most important customer country, importing 14.6 billion euros worth of goods, marking a growth of 22.3 percent, said Destatis. Exports to China also went up 13.2 percent to 8.8 billion euros.

However, the German Electro and Digital Industry Association announced on Wednesday that exports in the industry sector fell by 4.3 percent in the first quarter 2024. By contrast, exports to China, the largest single customer country, recorded a rise of 7.4 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Germany's total exports in the first quarter of this year declined by 1.1 percent year-on-year, while imports saw a sharp 6.6-percent drop, according to recently published Destatis figures.