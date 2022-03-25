German Finance Minister Against Breach of Gas Contracts With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday that he is against unilateral breach of gas contracts with Russia at the moment

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday that he is against unilateral breach of gas contracts with Russia at the moment.

"We must avoid all decisions that will weaken us much more than him (Russian President Vladimir Putin).

I just said ... that we should not change the terms of the contracts (on gas supplies from Russia for rubles) but it would be something else if we renounced the treaties on our part. I believe these are no the decisions we need at the moment," the minister told the N24 broadcaster.