German Finance Minister Recommends Companies to Not Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Friday recommended energy companies to not agree to Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand on paying for gas in rubles.

"We are talking about private operators, energy suppliers who pay and a decision must be made, but we must not - and this is my advice - agree to the conditions of Putin and adhere to the agreements in the form in which they were concluded," the minister told the N24 broadcaster.