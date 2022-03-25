UrduPoint.com

German Finance Minister Recommends Companies To Not Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 10:14 PM

German Finance Minister Recommends Companies to Not Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Friday recommended energy companies to not agree to Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand on paying for gas in rubles

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Friday recommended energy companies to not agree to Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand on paying for gas in rubles.

"We are talking about private operators, energy suppliers who pay and a decision must be made, but we must not - and this is my advice - agree to the conditions of Putin and adhere to the agreements in the form in which they were concluded," the minister told the N24 broadcaster.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German Vladimir Putin Gas Christian

Recent Stories

Canada Imposes New Sanctions on Myanmar Persons fo ..

Canada Imposes New Sanctions on Myanmar Persons for Procuring Arms - Statement

22 seconds ago
 FIFA to Consider Including Russian on List of Offi ..

FIFA to Consider Including Russian on List of Official Languages - Reports

24 seconds ago
 Latvia Permanently Bans Another Six Russian Singer ..

Latvia Permanently Bans Another Six Russian Singers, Actors Over Ukraine

27 seconds ago
 Polls Show Trust in Putin at Almost 80% in Russia

Polls Show Trust in Putin at Almost 80% in Russia

29 seconds ago
 Ministers discuss no confidence motion with MQM de ..

Ministers discuss no confidence motion with MQM delegation

36 minutes ago
 IESCO promotes two Chief Engineers to posts of Gen ..

IESCO promotes two Chief Engineers to posts of General Managers

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>