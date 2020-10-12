UrduPoint.com
Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:25 PM

German Finance Minister Says EU Moving Toward Fiscal Union

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday that the EU economic recovery fund and the new budget mean the further integration of financial policy and movement toward a fiscal union for the bloc

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday that the EU economic recovery fund and the new budget mean the further integration of financial policy and movement toward a fiscal union for the bloc.

Speaking at an EU inter-parliamentary videoconference on financial policy, Scholz called the agreements reached by the EU leaders in July "a great success and significant progress."

"The money will be returned and the European Union will generate new income in the near future, which will give a chance to act independently from a fiscal point of view. This is a kind of revolution since new own resources mean a much more integrated financial policy.

Thus, we are moving toward a fiscal union. This will mean significant progress that will enable the EU to be more financially capable," Scholz said.

In July, following a four-day summit, the leaders of the EU member states agreed to create a COVID-19 economic recovery fund worth 750 billion Euros ($869 billion). The stimulus package will consist of 390 billion euros in grants and 360 billion euros in repayable loans that will be distributed throughout the bloc. In addition, the EU leaders managed to reach an agreement on the 1.074 trillion euro long-term EU budget.

