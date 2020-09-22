UrduPoint.com
German Finance Ministry Says Media Probe Into Banks' Suspicious Transactions Concerns Past

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The media investigation into suspicious transactions in German banks concerns events that took place in the past and have already been checked, the German Finance Ministry said Monday.

According to an article by BuzzFeed News, some of the largest banks in the world JPMorgan, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank and Bank of New York Mellon continued working with businesspeople who were under US sanctions despite Washington repeatedly fining financial institutions.

"The cases that are being referred to happened in the past. And this proves the fact that FInance Minister Olaf Scholz was right in taking various measures to strengthen money laundering fight after assuming office. As far as we know, these cases have been checked regarding what concerns Germany, the conclusions have been made," the ministry's representative told a briefing.

