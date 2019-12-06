- Home
- Business
- News
- German Firms Say Russia Should Use Both Nord Stream 2, Ukraine Route to Deliver Gas to EU
German Firms Say Russia Should Use Both Nord Stream 2, Ukraine Route To Deliver Gas To EU
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 06:13 PM
German businesses are convinced that Russia should continue to transport gas to Europe through Ukraine, simultaneously to using the Nord Stream 2 pipeline once it is completed, a representative of German businesses said on Friday
"We are convinced that it is important to keep [Russia's] gas transit line through Ukraine in order to guarantee the secure and long-term supply of Russian gas to Europe. We are confident that the Nord Stream 2 project will be very successful; we need both, one and the other [transit routes], Katrina Klaus-Mulhauser, the deputy chairman of the board of founders of the Krasnodar CLAAS Company, said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.