German Firms Say Russia Should Use Both Nord Stream 2, Ukraine Route To Deliver Gas To EU

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 06:13 PM

German Firms Say Russia Should Use Both Nord Stream 2, Ukraine Route to Deliver Gas to EU

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) German businesses are convinced that Russia should continue to transport gas to Europe through Ukraine, simultaneously to using the Nord Stream 2 pipeline once it is completed, a representative of German businesses said on Friday.

"We are convinced that it is important to keep [Russia's] gas transit line through Ukraine in order to guarantee the secure and long-term supply of Russian gas to Europe. We are confident that the Nord Stream 2 project will be very successful; we need both, one and the other [transit routes], Katrina Klaus-Mulhauser, the deputy chairman of the board of founders of the Krasnodar CLAAS Company, said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

