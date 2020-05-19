UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Minister Maas Confident $545Bln Economic Recovery Fund Will Get EU Support

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:55 PM

German Foreign Minister Maas Confident $545Bln Economic Recovery Fund Will Get EU Support

Germany is confident that its joint proposal with France to establish an EU Recovery Fund worth 500 billion euros ($545 billion) to aid the bloc's economy amid the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak will get the support of other member states, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Germany is confident that its joint proposal with France to establish an EU Recovery Fund worth 500 billion Euros ($545 billion) to aid the bloc's economy amid the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak will get the support of other member states, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday.

On Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron launched the initiative, which plans to allocate the funds to the sectors and regions that have been most severely affected by the epidemiological and economic crisis.

"I'm very sure. I think that this is a convincing initiative that takes into account the views of various parties. I also think it is positive that Germany and France jointly made this proposal," Maas said at a press conference.

The foreign minister added that EU member states must work quickly to mitigate the long-term economic impacts of the health crisis.

"We will discuss the details with all the members of the European Union, but now we have agreed that we quickly need to find a solution.

It is good that this proposal is on the table ... I hope that in the course of discussions, we will be able to make sure that at the end, the proposal will, at least at its core, resemble the proposal that was put forward by President Macron and Chancellor Merkel," Maas remarked.

The plan launched by Germany and France has received the support of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, although Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz stated that he, and the leaders of Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands, believe that support should be provided by loans, rather than raising member state contributions.

Von der Leyen has previously said that money allocated to an EU Recovery Fund must be accounted for in the EU's next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), which is set to be agreed for 2021-2027. The European Commission is set to adopt its MFF proposal on May 27, commission spokesman Eric Mamer said Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

France German European Union Germany Sweden Netherlands Denmark Angela Merkel Money May All Billion

Recent Stories

Mubadala and Honeywell collaborate to manufacture ..

43 minutes ago

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

58 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED9.6 million to suppo ..

1 hour ago

Russia Certain Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project to B ..

2 minutes ago

69 PC wheat procurement target achieved in Faisala ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.