German Foreign Ministry To Take Tougher Stance Toward China - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 09:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Germany's Foreign Ministry is going to promote economic estrangement from China among German companies and simultaneously a boost in trade with Taiwan, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a leaked diplomatic document.

A 61-page draft of the German China Strategy, dated November 1, said that the Chinese government was "willing and capable" to use its market "as leverage" to bargain concessions from other countries. Besides, the document criticized Beijing for mass human rights violations in Xinjiang and Tibet.

"We aim to use market-based instruments to change the incentive structure for diversification for German companies so that reducing export dependencies becomes more attractive," the draft read, as quoted by Politico.

The foreign ministry's paper, which will need assessment and approval of other government agencies to take effect, has also called for "enhancing" relations with Taiwan.

The draft was prepared amid growing concerns over excessive dependency on China within the European Union and Germany. In November, President of the European Council Charles Michel recorded a video address to China Import Expo, in which he said the EU should seek "balance in trade relations to avoid over-dependencies" in trade relations with Beijing. The Chinese authorities decided not to play the recording.

