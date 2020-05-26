UrduPoint.com
German Gas Transporter Sends Gas Back To Poland Via Yamal-Europe Pipe 1st Time Since July

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 09:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Gascade, the operator of the German gas transportation system (GTS), sent gas via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline back to Poland for the first time since July last year, the company's press service told Sputnik.

"We have applications for pumping to Malnov for entry and exit. Based on the amount of applications, the gas flow was changed today on Tuesday, by agreement with the network operator, between 7 a.m. and noon [5.00 to 10.00 GMT]. From noon, pumping is conducted from Germany to Poland," the company said.

According to the operator's website, pumping via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline towards Germany significantly dropped on Monday and completely stopped by 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Reverse supplies began from 11 a.m. to noon and are now on the rise. The previous reverse supplies via Yamal-Europe from Germany to Poland took place in July 2019.

The Polish section of Yamal-Europe is not fully loaded and therefore does not work around the clock, Gaz-System, the gas pipeline operator in Poland, explained earlier in the day.

The contract for the transit of Russian gas via Poland expired on May 16, and from May 17, pumping along the Polish section of Yamal-Europe has been carried out only by auction results. So, according to the results of auction for June about 94 percent of the gas pipeline's capacities were reserved.

Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said that despite the expiration of the current transit contract with Poland, gas supplies through the country will continue one way or another. In turn, the Polish government's commissioner for strategic energy infrastructure, Piotr Naimski, said that the country expected to continue transit of Russian gas via its territory.

