German GDP grows stronger than expected at 1.6 pct in Q2

BERLIN, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) --:German gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 grew by 1.6 percent on the previous quarter after adjustment for price, seasonal and Calendar variation, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Tuesday.

Although Germany's economy grew 0.

1 percentage points faster than reported in the first release at the end of July, GDP was still 3.3 percent below the fourth quarter of 2019 before the COVID-19 crisis.

As restrictions imposed during the pandemic were reduced, German consumers' spending in the second quarter was "markedly up" compared with the beginning of the year, Destatis noted. Adjusted household consumption expenditure increased by 3.2 percent on the first quarter.