UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German GDP Growth Slows To 0.6% In 2019: Official Data

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:29 PM

German GDP growth slows to 0.6% in 2019: official data

Economic expansion in Europe's largest economy Germany slowed sharply in 2019, falling to 0.6 percent compared with 1.5 percent in the previous year, official data showed Monday

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Economic expansion in Europe's largest economy Germany slowed sharply in 2019, falling to 0.6 percent compared with 1.5 percent in the previous year, official data showed Monday.

"Growth momentum ebbed significantly" last year, said Albert Braakmann, expert at statistics authority Destatis, at a Berlin press conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Germany Berlin 2019

Recent Stories

No Decisions to Limit Flights to Mideast Made Yet ..

39 seconds ago

Chinese Spring Gala Festival tomorrow

42 seconds ago

Italy arrests dozens over Mafia scam of EU funds

44 seconds ago

India, Russia Need to Join Forces in High-Tech Sec ..

46 seconds ago

Arada reports 33% growth in sales during full-year ..

15 minutes ago

NYUAD alumnus wins Zayed Sustainability Prize for ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.