German GDP growth slows to 0.6% in 2019: official data

Economic expansion in Europe's largest economy Germany slowed sharply in 2019, falling to 0.6 percent compared with 1.5 percent in the previous year, official data showed Monday

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Economic expansion in Europe's largest economy Germany slowed sharply in 2019, falling to 0.6 percent compared with 1.5 percent in the previous year, official data showed Monday.

"Growth momentum ebbed significantly" last year, said Albert Braakmann, expert at statistics authority Destatis, at a Berlin press conference.