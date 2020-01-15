German GDP Growth Slows To 0.6% In 2019: Official Data
Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:29 PM
Economic expansion in Europe's largest economy Germany slowed sharply in 2019, falling to 0.6 percent compared with 1.5 percent in the previous year, official data showed Monday
Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Economic expansion in Europe's largest economy Germany slowed sharply in 2019, falling to 0.6 percent compared with 1.5 percent in the previous year, official data showed Monday.
"Growth momentum ebbed significantly" last year, said Albert Braakmann, expert at statistics authority Destatis, at a Berlin press conference.