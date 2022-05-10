UrduPoint.com

German GDP May Shrink By Up To 12% If Russian Gas Imports Banned - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 08:02 PM

German GDP May Shrink by Up to 12% If Russian Gas Imports Banned - Reports

A new study by a government adviser forecasts the German economy shrinking by up to 12% if Russian natural gas imports are halted instantly, which is comparable to the 2009 financial crisis and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) A new study by a government adviser forecasts the German economy shrinking by up to 12% if Russian natural gas imports are halted instantly, which is comparable to the 2009 financial crisis and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, media reported.

On Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Berlin will reduce its dependence on Russian energy resources to "zero," adding that the decision could never be reversed.

According to Financial Times, Tom Krebs, an economics professor at the University of Mannheim and adviser to the country's finance ministry, undertook a special study on the issue and presented two scenarios on how strongly the impact of such a measure will be felt.

Under the first scenario, Germany may suffer a loss of 3.

2% to 8% of its GDP due to a drop in production, while a lower demand due to rising prices may eliminate another 2% to 4%. Thus, an overall loss could vary from 5.2% to 12%.

The second scenario paints a somewhat more optimistic picture, with the damage to production ranging between 1.2% to 3%. Thus, a total loss is predicted to be from 3.2% to 7% when a slump in demand is factored in.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the European Union has announced its intention to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies in the foreseeable future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German European Union Germany Mannheim Berlin Luhansk Donetsk February May Gas 2020 Media From Government

Recent Stories

IGP Sindh lauds rescue team for saving woman attem ..

IGP Sindh lauds rescue team for saving woman attempting suicide

30 seconds ago
 US Gasoline Prices at Pump at Record High as Biden ..

US Gasoline Prices at Pump at Record High as Biden Prepares to Address Nation on ..

32 seconds ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Hillstone Networ ..

Press Release from Business Wire: Hillstone Networks

33 seconds ago
 Determined to meet masses' expectations: AJK PM

Determined to meet masses' expectations: AJK PM

35 seconds ago
 Police arrest 3 persons for torturing man in Kot A ..

Police arrest 3 persons for torturing man in Kot Adu

5 minutes ago
 Guardiola drops heavy hint that Haaland is on way ..

Guardiola drops heavy hint that Haaland is on way to Man City

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.