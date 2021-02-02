German Government Believes Impossible to Give in to Washington on Nord Stream 2 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The German government does not believe there are many possibilities to give in to the US demands on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing its sources.

The German government mentioned the guarantees Moscow gave on the gas transit to the European Union via Ukraine, the newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the White House has recently invited Berlin to discuss potentially canceling sanctions against the pipeline. The offer came after the new administration entered the White House.