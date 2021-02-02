UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Government Believes Impossible To Give In To Washington On Nord Stream 2 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

German Government Believes Impossible to Give in to Washington on Nord Stream 2 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The German government does not believe there are many possibilities to give in to the US demands on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing its sources.

The German government mentioned the guarantees Moscow gave on the gas transit to the European Union via Ukraine, the newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the White House has recently invited Berlin to discuss potentially canceling sanctions against the pipeline. The offer came after the new administration entered the White House.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow White House German European Union Berlin Nord Gas Government

Recent Stories

Colin Munro won’t available for upcoming PSL

11 minutes ago

123,740 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

31 minutes ago

PM makes conditional offers to resign

45 minutes ago

DEWA’s AI services anticipate, shape the future

46 minutes ago

Biden wants to streamline naturalization for nine ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Has Grounds to Believe Navalny Poisoning Wa ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.