German Government To Hold Emergency Meeting To Address Gas Crisis - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 08:30 PM

German Government to Hold Emergency Meeting to Address Gas Crisis - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The German Federal Chancellor's office will hold an emergency meeting with representatives of the regional authorities to discuss the energy crisis unfolding in the country, German newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday, citing its own information.

The meeting will be conducted at the level of the heads of the chancellery, both the Federal Chancellor and the State Chancellery of the regional governments. Klaus Muller, the President of the Federal Network Agency, the energy infrastructure regulator, will also attend the meeting, according to Bild.

Regional authorities from the opposition Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union insist on increased coordination of the energy policy between the country's authorities. Notably, they seek clarification of the cabinet's plans regarding potential non-resumption of gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 pipelines after repair, and to explore conceptual mechanisms the cabinet has elaborated to secure gas purchase if the situation deteriorates.

Furthermore, the two parties are willing to clarify the possibility of accelerating the approval procedures for companies to switch to coal, oil and firewood, if necessary, as well as evaluate the amount of gas that can be supplied through alternative sources, the newspaper reported.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Russia by the West, the situation with energy prices has considerably worsened.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis German Oil Nord Gas Christian From Cabinet Opposition

