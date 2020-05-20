German Government to Limit Foreign Takeovers of Medical Companies - Spokesman

The German Cabinet of Ministers approved a new set of rules which grants them power to veto takeovers of medical companies by entities from non-EU countries, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The German Cabinet of Ministers approved a new set of rules which grants them power to veto takeovers of medical companies by entities from non-EU countries, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

Companies from countries outside of the European Union would have to seek government's approval when attempting to acquire over 10 percent stakes in German medical enterprises that manufacture drugs, vaccines, personal protection equipment or other equipment used in the health care industry.

"Such purchases must be declared [to regulatory authorities] in order to evaluate this process," Seibert said.

The new rule will be in force after the publication of the relevant law in the Federal Law Gazette, Bundesgesetzblatt, will be made.

The decision was made amid the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted a global race for certain health products and protective equipment thus raising concerns over possible supply problems.