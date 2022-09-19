UrduPoint.com

September 19, 2022

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The German government is looking for ways to keep the gas price affordable for consumers amid limited supply and skyrocketing prices, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.

"We are continuing to think about what can be done to make the development of (gas) prices affordable for people," Lindner told a press conference.

The minister also said that the Federal government had established a commission tasked to slow down the growth of gas prices.

The German government has already recommended citizens to try reduce the consumption of electricity, water and gas during winter.

Significant hikes of energy prices in the European Union are caused, among other reasons, by limited gas deliveries from Russia, given that Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline supplying Europe with Russian natural gas, is still out of operation due to technical malfunctions, while Ukraine keeps rejecting gas transit through the Sokhranivka entry point. Sudzha remains the only station pumping Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine.

