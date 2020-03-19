UrduPoint.com
German Gov't Plans $43Bln Package For Small Businesses Affected By COVID-19 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The German government is preparing a 40 billion-euro ($42.9 billion) economic stimulus package for small businesses and freelancers affected by the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the matter.

According to the publication, a quarter of the proposed funds will be offered as direct subsidies to those who are self-employed and companies with less than ten employees. The remaining 30 billion Euros will be offered as loans, the magazine reported, adding that these measures were subject to further review.

The proposals are set to be discussed on Thursday, and if implemented, could see the end of Germany's so-called black zero budget rule that forbids Berlin from taking on any new debt, the magazine stated.

The rescue package, or so-called Solidarity Fund, will be streamlined and without bureaucratic hold-ups, the magazine reported. However, a review system will be implemented to ensure that the funds reach those who are in need, the magazine wrote.

Up to five million self-employed people currently work in Germany, the magazine stated.

Earlier in the day, Germany's Ifo institute warned that the country's economy was on the brink of recession and that gross domestic product could contract by as much as 6 percent due to the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier on Friday announced a 550 billion-euro package to ensure the financial security of the country's largest companies.

