German Gov't Says Discussion Of Oil Embargo Against Russia Still Ongoing

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published May 02, 2022 | 04:34 PM

The European Union is still discussing the inclusion of an embargo on Russian oil to its sixth package of sanctions against Moscow and there has been no official decision yet, the German government said on Monday

Last week, European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis told The Times that Brussels is drafting more sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, which will include "some form of an oil embargo."

"This is still under discussion," German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said during a briefing, adding that the possible embargo will be implemented gradually and the purchases of Russian oil will not cease immediately.

According to the official, the discussion is not being impeded by anyone and everything is being discussed in a "mature and intensive" manner.

Meanwhile, German broadcaster ZDF reported, citing a high-ranking EU diplomat, that Austria, Hungary and Slovakia had withdrawn their veto that would prevent the EU from sanctioning Russian oil exports.

The tv channel cited the German support of the embargo as an important factor behind the decision.

At the same time, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's office, told Hungarian broadcaster HirTV that Budapest will not support EU sanctions on energy supplies from Russia as this would inflict considerable damage to Europe itself.

"We should not introduce sanctions that will primarily punish us and not those we want to punish," Gulyas stated.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

