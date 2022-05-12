UrduPoint.com

German Gov't Will Give Financial Guarantees To Gazprom's Subsidiaries - Economy Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published May 12, 2022 | 05:17 PM

German Gov't Will Give Financial Guarantees to Gazprom's Subsidiaries - Economy Minister

The German authorities will give financial guarantees to Gazprom subsidiaries that have fallen under Russia's sanctions for the purchase of gas from other suppliers, the prices of which may be higher than before, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The German authorities will give financial guarantees to Gazprom subsidiaries that have fallen under Russia's sanctions for the purchase of gas from other suppliers, the prices of which may be higher than before, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian government approved a list of legal entities subject to retaliatory sanctions. The list included 31 energy companies, in particular former subsidiaries of Russian energy giant Gazprom in Germany, France, Poland and other countries.

The order restricted the ability of the companies to act on behalf of sanctioned foreigners.

"The imposition of sanctions against Gazprom Germania's subsidiaries means that they must conclude new supply contracts. These contracts may be concluded at higher prices. These contracts should at the same time be profitable, and financial guarantees are needed for this to happen. And we will give them," Habeck said at a press conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia France German Germany Same Poland May Gas From Government

Recent Stories

International Nurses Day is being observed today

International Nurses Day is being observed today

6 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged awareness walk to mark World Thalass ..

UVAS arranged awareness walk to mark World Thalassaemia day

21 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation from Guangxi Buffalo Research I ..

Chinese delegation from Guangxi Buffalo Research Institute & Royal Cell Biotechn ..

21 minutes ago
 Muneeb Butt sings song about his wife Aiman Khan

Muneeb Butt sings song about his wife Aiman Khan

27 minutes ago
 Mortar attacks kills, 2 wounds 10 in Somalia

Mortar attacks kills, 2 wounds 10 in Somalia

24 minutes ago
 Grand anti encroachment operation in Naguman, Shah ..

Grand anti encroachment operation in Naguman, Shah Alam

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.