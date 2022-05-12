(@iemziishan)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The German authorities will give financial guarantees to Gazprom subsidiaries that have fallen under Russia's sanctions for the purchase of gas from other suppliers, the prices of which may be higher than before, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian government approved a list of legal entities subject to retaliatory sanctions. The list included 31 energy companies, in particular former subsidiaries of Russian energy giant Gazprom in Germany, France, Poland and other countries.

The order restricted the ability of the companies to act on behalf of sanctioned foreigners.

"The imposition of sanctions against Gazprom Germania's subsidiaries means that they must conclude new supply contracts. These contracts may be concluded at higher prices. These contracts should at the same time be profitable, and financial guarantees are needed for this to happen. And we will give them," Habeck said at a press conference.