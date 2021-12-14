UrduPoint.com

German Growth To Be Slower Than Expected In 2022: Think-tank

Growth of the German economy, Europe's biggest, is set to be slower than expected next year due to disrupted supply chains and a new wave of Covid-19 infections, a leading economic think-tank said on Tuesday

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Growth of the German economy, Europe's biggest, is set to be slower than expected next year due to disrupted supply chains and a new wave of Covid-19 infections, a leading economic think-tank said on Tuesday.

The Ifo institute downgraded its forecast for German growth in 2022 to 3.7 percent from an earlier estimate of 5.1 percent, saying that "ongoing supply bottlenecks and the fourth wave of the coronavirus are noticeably slowing down the German economy."

