German Importers Association Inks Mou With PSGMEA
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 06:28 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A Memorandum of understanding (MoU) ceremony was organized between the German Importers Association and Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers Exporters Association (PSGMEA).
According to Secretary General (PSGMEA) Mohsin Masood, Pakistan has become a country
with great opportunities for German importers. The members of the association are currently
procuring around USD 400 million in Pakistan. They want to increase this volume in collaboration
with the PSGMEA and also make other members aware of the opportunities in Pakistan.
He said this was mainly due to the complete supply chain from the sports field to the finished
product in Pakistan, decades of experience in the sports sector production and the increasingly improving efficiency of the PSGMEA member companies.
The ceremony was attended by Dr Micheal Arretz, Managing Director VFI German Importers Association,
Sarim Mahmood, CEO of Fruit of Sustainability, PSGMEA representatives and
representative of Green Pakistan Project.
