German Industrial Energy Consumption Falls Sharply In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM

German industrial energy consumption falls sharply in 2023

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Germany's industrial sector consumed 3,282 petajoules of energy in 2023, marking a 7.8 percent decrease from the previous year. This represents the second consecutive year of significant decline in industrial energy consumption, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) report on Monday.

"The decline in industrial energy consumption was directly related to reduced production in 2023. Energy-intensive sectors were particularly affected, with production falling by 11.2 percent," Destatis said.

In 2023, 91 percent of energy used by industry was allocated to generating electricity and heat. The remaining 9 percent, primarily petroleum products and natural gas, served as raw materials for producing chemicals, fertilizers, plastics, and related products.

Despite a 6.4 percent decrease from the previous year, natural gas remained the industry's most widely used energy source, accounting for 28 percent of total consumption. It was followed by electricity at 21 percent, mineral oils and related products at 16 percent, and coal at 15 percent.

The chemical industry continued to be the largest energy consumer among industrial sectors in 2023, responsible for 26.5 percent of total energy use. It was followed by metal production and processing at 23.9 percent, and coking plants and mineral oil processing at 10.3 percent.

