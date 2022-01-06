UrduPoint.com

German Industrial Orders Bounce Back In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 02:25 PM

German industrial orders bounce back in November

German industrial orders rebounded in November after a sharp drop in October, official data showed Thursday, despite persistent shortages in raw materials and components weighing on the sector

Frankfurt, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :German industrial orders rebounded in November after a sharp drop in October, official data showed Thursday, despite persistent shortages in raw materials and components weighing on the sector.

The indicator, which gives a foretaste of industrial production, climbed by 3.7 percent in November over the previous month, having fallen by 5.8 percent in October, according to revised figures from the Federal statistics agency Destatis.

The figures were a "positive impulse for the economic outlook", the economy ministry said in a statement, while noting that "economic activity continues to be hampered by supply bottlenecks".

The country's flagship auto industry, which was plagued by shortages of key components throughout 2021, saw orders increase by seven percent in November, having experienced a 4.7 percent fall the month before.

Whether those orders could be filled promptly will depend on whether supply chain issues subside in the new year.

The lack of semiconductors, a key part for both conventional and electric vehicles, pushed car sales in Germany to their lowest level since reunification in 1990, after a sharp drop in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Producers of other transportation modes, such as planes and boats, saw incoming orders grow by 32 percent on October pushed by a raft of major orders.

International demand, which suffered particularly in October, increased by eight percent over the previous month.

Order growth from inside the eurozone was particularly strong, up 13.1 percent, while those from other countries rose five percent.

Domestic orders meanwhile slipped 2.5 percent on the previous month, as the government imposed new health restrictions to tackle increasing numbers of coronavirus cases.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Vehicles Car Germany October November 2020 From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

5 minutes ago
 12 security officers dead, 353 wounded in Kazakh u ..

12 security officers dead, 353 wounded in Kazakh unrest: reports

5 minutes ago
 Zambia announces outbreak of fall army worms

Zambia announces outbreak of fall army worms

5 minutes ago
 Oil down over demand woes after hefty rise in US g ..

Oil down over demand woes after hefty rise in US gasoline stocks

5 minutes ago
 Сlashes in Almaty Kill 12 Law Enforcement Officer ..

Сlashes in Almaty Kill 12 Law Enforcement Officers, Wound 353 - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Turkish, Japanese foreign ministers discuss bilate ..

Turkish, Japanese foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.